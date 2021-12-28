By Sebastine Obasi

Second Coming Nigeria Limited, a major Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company, in conjunction with Enugu State Government has donated 35,000 litres of LPG (cooking gas) worth ₦12 million to residents of Enugu state as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ameliorate the suffering of the citizens.

The Managing Director of the company, Basil Ogbuanu, who made the donation said the 35,000 liters (20,000 kg) LPG donation was part of the company’s support to government’s effort at ameliorating the suffering of the people who cannot afford the commodity especially during the yuletide.

According to Ogbuanu, “ln the spirit of the yuletide and as part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR), also, in support of His Execellecy’s sterling leadership and good work to the people of Enugu State, each of our four plants in the state will give out 12.5 kg of gas to 400 people. This is in conjuction with the Enugu State Government to support the people of Enugu State during this festive season”.

He described Second Coming Gas plant locations in Amaechi road Awkunanaw Enugu, Nike road Abakpa Nike Enugu, Agbani Town, and mile 3 Ahani Achi in Oji River local government area of Enugu State as people and pocket friendly.

Meanwhile various residents who benefited from the free gas expressed happiness over the company’s act of benevolence to alleviate their plight by providing free cooking gas to them.

A customer, Mr Charles Ezeoha said he was excited, adding that this was the first time he has seeing such magnanimity. “I am surprise that company invited people even on radio to come and take free gas. I was here 4 am because of it and I am happy that 12.5kg cylinder was refilled free of charge.

“I am impressed as everything is moving smoothly because of the way it was organised, adding that crowd is under control,” he said.

A 70 -year-old customer, Mrs Ifeyinwa Nnaji said she was overwhelmed by the kindness of the company and prayed for its continuous existence. She prayed God to keep the owner of the company and its survival.

Jasil Chizuruoke Emeribe, a student said: “I got the call from my mother that Second Coming was trying to give back to their customers so I rushed out. I came here by 7 am. I wrote my name and they gave us numbers and we came in. “The last time I bought 12.5 kg was last Thursday, I bought N8200. But today I am getting it free of charge and I say to Second Coming that they are the best. Their services have been wonderful,” he said.

For Emmanuel Aguekwe, “I have come for the free gas. We were called to come and receive it. I was given 12kg because that is the Cylinder I came with. You know the price of gas is on the high side and for this, I am grateful. I give God the glory. I never knew there are people who could still do this type of thing considering the situation of the country. I pray God to continue to bless this company.”