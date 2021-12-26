By Omeiza Ajayi



One of Abuja’s top rated departmental stores, the Next Cash and Carry, located in Jahi, is currently on fire.



Though the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, firefighters from the Federal Fire Service (FFS) are currently battling to put out the inferno.



The fire was said to have started some minutes before 11am on Boxing Day.



Spokeswoman of the FFS, Ugo Huan who confirmed the incident, urged motorists to consider using alternative routes.

“Next Cash and Carry Store in Jahi, Abuja is currently on fire. The Federal Fire Service have turned out firefighters to the scene, who are currently fighting the fire.

“The Public are to take note and avoid that route”, she said in a text message to our correspondent.