By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal Government, has raised the alarm over incessant litigations pressed against it on alleged cases of disciplinary measures carried out on federal workers in the last few years.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, stated this in a memo widely circulated in the media.

She warned that permanent secretaries and chief executive officers in the ministries, departments and agencies shall be held liable henceforth if the development continues.

In the memo Entitled “Need To Prevent Avoidable Litigations Arising From Poor Handling Of Disciplinary Cases In MDAs” with reference no: HCSF 3065/Vol.1/125, Dr

The Head of Service lamented that poor handling of disciplinary matters was leading to avoidable court cases, consequential financial implications and embarrassment to government.

The letter was copied to the Chief of Staff to the President, the ministers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, permanent secretaries and all the heads of the government agencies.

The memo read, “it has been observed with great concern that there is an increase in court cases arising from dismissal and termination of appointment of staff without proper administrative procedures by some MDAs.

“This has led to avoidable litigation leading to court judgements against government with huge consequential financial burden.

“In most cases, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, is joined as defendant in the litigations instituted by the aggrieved staff or their unions. The consequential appearance by the legal officers deplete the limited resources of the Office,” Yemi-Esan said.

The memo said as a result, “all MDAs are advised to follow due process in handling staff matters, especially disciplinary cases.

She said, “As you are aware, there are useful extant rules, regulations and guidelines that guide disciplinary processes. Specifically, Public Service Rules (PSR) issued by OHCSF and “Guidelines on Appointments, Promotion and Disciplines” issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) are very useful.”

She also made referrence to a Circular, Ref. No. FCSC/CHMN/CL/17/WII/41 dated 24th October, 2013, issued by the FCSC on the matter.

“In cases where there are doubts, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation should be contacted for guidance.

“Henceforth, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, whose poor handling of disciplinary matters leading to avoidable court cases, consequential financial implication and embarrassment to government shall be personally held liable,” the memo further read.

Vanguard News Nigeria