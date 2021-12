By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has alleged a plot by the Federal government of Nigeria to eliminate him in the Benin Republic.

Recall that Igboho, 49, was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou.

Despite efforts to get him released, he has spent over 161 days in detention.

Olayomi Koiki, spokesman of Igboho, in a podcast on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin Republic President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.

“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.

Also Read:

“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho). Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.

“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time.

“Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged.

“I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free.

“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our rights.

“See the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams – they were killed unjustly.

“We’ve issued so many ultimata for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”

The Department of State Service (DSS) raided the residence of Sunday Igboho on July 1, claiming that it did so on the basis of alleged credible intelligence that he stockpiled arms and ammunition in the place.

Vanguard News Nigeria