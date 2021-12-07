By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government yesterday said it was considering to upgrade the Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin to a university.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo stated this at the opening session of 2021 Harmattan School, organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, at MINILS, Ilorin, Kwara State, with the then: “COVID-19 Pandemic and the challenges to the World of Work.”

The Minister said he would present the proposal for the upgrade of MINILS to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, adding that the institute will serve as a veritable avenue to solve all industrial matters between the government and the organized labour.

According to him, “Since the NLC has taken leadership of this place, we want to upgrade it this is about the only major labour institution we have in the whole sub Saharan Africa.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of MINILS, Issa Aremu expressed happiness that the institute that had been moribund has been revived since he assumed office with many factlities being built and commissioned.

Comrade Aremu said that the level of abandonment of the institute was incredible, stressing that for 40 years, there was no road map.

He, however said that his administration has put in place a strategic work plan and that the institute has now been recognized to be the hub in training workers in West Africa.

“And so we want to attract not only labour centres in Nigeria but labour centres in the whole of Africa and we have the space, atmosphere, the good location but the infrastructure we have to upgrade it to attract all the labour centres in Africa should come here.

“The first thing we have to do is to recommend to Mr. President and to FEC to see how we can upgrade this place to a fully fledged university of Labour studies. That will be extremely good if we do that and one of the advantages is we can have more access to funds to operate this place and upgrade infrastructure here and once upgraded we can have access to funds like TETFund for us to upgrade infrastructure here.