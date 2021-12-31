By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022.

In a joint statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) issued on Friday, the NIMC said the National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment had increased to 71million.



This is the ninth of such extension since the exercise began in 2020.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) wishes to convey the approval of the Federal Government to further extend the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022”, the statement signed by NCC and NIMC’s spokespersons, Ikechukwu Adinde and Kayode Adegoke said.

The statement the extension followed the request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora.

” This extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres”, said the statement.

It said the stakeholders have applauded the Federal Government on the significant growth in the number of NIN enrolments and the increased drive to enlighten Nigerians and legal residents across the country.

The statement further said NIMC has also set up enrolment centres in over 31 countries to cater for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

It said: “The unprecedented growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about 3 to 4 SIMs linked to a NIN, reflects the concerted effort of the Federal Government, the Nigerian populace and legal residents and this is truly commendable.”

The statement quoted minister Pantami as imploring Nigerians and legal residents to enrol for their NINs and link with their SIMs during this period of extension as more services will be requiring the NIN for identification.

The minister also reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to support the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in ensuring that the objectives of the exercise are achieved.