From left, Ag. Registrar, Uniport, Mr. Joyce Tamuno, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Engr. Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo,Vice Chancellor, Uniport, Prof. Owunari Goergewill, Ag Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeokoli ( 2nd right) and others shortly after signing the MoU.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on affiliation with the University of Port Harcourt for the award of university degree programmes in various disciplines.

The MoU which takes effect from 2021/2022 academic session will see Federal Polytechnic, Oko, issue Bachelor of Science (B. Sc) certificates in Computer Science, Mathematics/ Statistics, Accounting, Finance & Banking as well as Hospitality Management & Tourism to her graduates.

Other affiliated programmes include Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Bachelor of Art in Fine Arts and Design (FAD), Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) degree in Biochemistry Technology, Microbiology Technology, and Physics/ Electronics Technology.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill and the Acting Registrar, Mrs Joyce Tamuno signed on behalf of the Uniport, while the Rector, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo and the Acting Registrar, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeokoli signed for Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

The Rector, Nwafulugo, who expressed happiness over the development, said the affiliation was part of her resolve to improve the standard of education in the polytechnic.

“When we started this journey, it seems impossible but God has always been there for us. National Board for Technical Education, recently granted accreditation to over 60 programmes in the polytechnic and that showed how prepared we are on this partnership.

“I am happy we are able to meet up with the requirements and we are already unfolding our plans on staff development as most of our staff have acquired MSc and PhD in various disciplines”, she stated.

Others present during the signing of the MoU include: Prof Clifford Ofurum, (VC, Admin), Prof Kingsley Owete, (VC, Academic), Prof Abu Gideon ( Director, Local Affiliation) and Mrs Nwira Mbanefo, (PAR, Legal unit) witnessed the signing while

Arch. Edozie Iheanacho, ( Director Academic Planning), Dr Ubaka Chukwugekwu (Director, University Degree Program) and Mr Ben Okechukwu ( Deputy Registrar/ Secretary, Affiliation Committee) witnessed on the part of the Polytechnic.