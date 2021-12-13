Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ajagungbade

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and his Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have expressed sadness over the death of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The two governors expressed their condolences in separate statements they issued on Sunday and made to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti and Akure respectively.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), described the death of the first class traditional ruler as a great loss.

He described late Oyewumi as a progressive traditional ruler, who worked tirelessly for the development and peace of his kingdom during his lifetime.

According to him, the late Oba Oyewumi brought grace, candour, reverence and dignity to the ancient throne he occupied for 48 years and made his town a centre of attraction in culture and tradition.

Fayemi, also hailed the peacebuilding efforts of the late oba and his contributions to the unity of Nigeria at the critical periods of its development.

He said the wise counsel of the late traditional ruler would be sorely missed, pointing out that he was always ready to open his doors to all and sundry who needed his counsel.

ALSO READ: I did not join my customer to kill, only prepare ritual soap with human parts brought to me — Suspect

The governor commiserated with the family of the deceased, the people of Ogbomoso and the government and people of Oyo State on the death of the royal father.

He urged them to be consoled by the good works and legacies left behind by the departed oba, which he said, would continue to speak for him in the minds of his people.

In his condolence, Akeredolu urged the people of Ogbomoso to take solace in the good legacies left behind by the late Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade III.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu particularly, condoled with Olori Olaronke Oyewumi, and the entire family, as well as the people of Ogbomoso over the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler.

”A great Iroko tree has fallen- Ajanaku sun bi oke. Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III was the most decorated Soun.

“He was a man who loomed larger than life; a very revered Monarch he was.

“Having being closed to the family for a period spanning over several decades, the first Lady, Betty, and I, mourn this respected monarch who has transited to the world beyond, to be with his forefathers.

“We will surely miss his wise counsel. He was a father to all. His reign signpost development and enduring peace in the land of Ogbomoso.

“He was a king that history will forever be kind to. He played his part well,” the governor said.

He also commiserated with the government of Oyo State.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria