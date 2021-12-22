EXPLAINED: Implications of Buhari's action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021

By Clifford Ndujihe
Below are likely actions from the fallout of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on Electoral Amendment Bill 2021.
- The two arms of the National Assembly can override President Buhari’s veto with two-thirds majority.
- The Senate needs 73 senators while the House of Representatives needs 240 members to do so.
- Without overriding President Buhari’s veto the current electoral act stays.
- Direct primaries would no longer be compulsory for political parties to select their candidates. They can do so by direct, indirect or consensus.
- It will not be compulsory for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit election results electronically.