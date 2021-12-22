By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has issued demand notice to holders of expired Provisional Planning Permits to turn in applications for Final Planning Permits immediately.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who stated this on Tuesday, explained that Provisional Planning Permits issued by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), pending the procurement of registered title from Lands Bureau, were previously valid for 18 months since the period had lapsed.

He added that all such expired Planning Planning Permits were no longer valid and should be deemed illegal, irrespective of the status of the construction of the building involved, whether completed or not.

Salako disclosed that the Lagos State Government had made public the list of over 500 expired Provisional Planning Permits, adding that more lists would soon be published as the lists would be released in batches.

He therefore, urged property owners and developers in possession of expired PPP, to process the application for their Final Planning Permits within one month as expired permits had ceased been tenable for building construction in the state.

He warned that the ministry and its agencies would, in line with the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended, commence necessary enforcement actions against properties with expired PPPs after the one-month ultimatum.