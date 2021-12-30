By Haruna Aliyu

The former head of the civil service in Kebbi State and chieftain of the Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP) Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has thrown his weight behind the position of Katsina State governor Bello Masari on self defence and gun ownership.

Udu disclosed that, things could go wrong but things are also terribly wrong these days in the country ” we are in a desperate situation and desperate problems require desperate remedies” .

He added that, gun ownership for self defence has been his advocacy over the years which means liberalization and licences for small arms ownership.

He cited example with the united states of America where small arms ownership is almost the number of her population and such is a hobby in the US but a means of protecting one self in Nigeria.

The party chieftain Stated that allowing small arms ownership in the country does not mean every Nigerian will own gun because not all can afford one.

Recall that, the governor of Katsina State has for the second time call on the people of his state to acquire guns to protect themselves against the maurading bandits who almost operate freely in the state killing, kidnapping and raping women, Masari also pledged to assist people of Katsina State to buy guns to protect themselves.