Adu

By Etop Ekanem

The Vice Chairman of Coalition of Urhobo/Isoko Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, ‘Gen.’ Solomon Adu, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for appointing him as one of his Special Assistants.

Adu who lauded the Okowa’s administration on appointments of youths in his administration across the state, lamented that since the news of his appointment came to him, he has not received appointment letter or know his designate till date.

Adu said the state governor has in his magnanimity appointed him as his special assistant because of his role and contributions towards his 2015 and 2019 governorship elections, hence the appointment, but expressed dismay why he has not received his appointment letter or know his designate.

Speaking further, Adu who said neither the Secretary to the State Governor, Patrick Ukah, nor the state governor would hold back his appointment letter, appealed to both goveenor and the SSG to intervene for the purpose of quick implementation of his appointment.

While he is waiting for the implementation of his appointment, Gen. Adu want to use this medium to reshow his appreciation to the Delta state governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for finding him worthy to serve at the last shot of his administration.

Gen. Adu who pledged his unflinching loyalty to the administration of Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, promised to continue to support the party at all levels as the ruling political party in the state.