“Graduates that cannot solve problems are liabilities. Apart from wearing the gown, you will soon realise that the gown you are wearing, is given to you so that you can go in to the society to identify problems and begin to solve them”.

This statement was made by Dr. Ashade Oladimeji Abiodun, who was the Guest Speaker at the 7th convocation ceremony of Esep-Le-Berger University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, held last Sunday.

In his lecture titled, “Education, Graduation and Relevance in the New Normal”, the guest lecturer said one of the major reasons most graduates are poor is because they cannot see and think beyond their certificates.

According to him, Coronavirus has brought us to a new normal.

He stated further that the change has affected the world of work, bringing it to a whole new level of operations. “With this new normal, only individuals and organizations that are innovative will remain relevant, and thrive in the workplace or in business,”Ashade added.

He further noted that, “applying for jobs is becoming pretty difficult as the world becomes more digitalized in the new normal.

“Therefore, the need to be job creation through innovations and ingenuity is important and not only creating it but placing it on the digital space is more important, if they want to be rich and relevant in this new normal era.’

Meanwhile, the high point of the event was the award of excellence to some students who have distinguished themselves in their studies.

The recipients of the awards include Iye Oluwaseun who emerged as the overall best student from the department of Accounting, Dauda Suliyat (best in Business Administration Department), Adefemi Aramide (best in Mass Communication department), Aledara Churchill (best in Politics and International Relations Department) Adegbile Barakat( Best in Economics department), Alade Michael (best in Sociology and Government Department) and Bankole Isaac (best in Computer Science Department).While responding on behalf of the entire students, the overall best student, Iye Oluwaseun acknowledged the University’s academic staff for the knowledge impacted in them. Also, he appreciated his parents and urged all the university lecturers to continue with their good work of breeding sound and positive minds. Dignitaries present at the event were the Founder/ Proprietor of the institution, Germain Ganlonon, the Registrar, Charles Ijisakin,the Academic Director, Gbenga Akande, Dean of Faculties and heads of departments among others.