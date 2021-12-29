By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has disclosed that it’s 2021 greatest achievement in Enugu state was grassroots mobilization and leadership reinvigoration.

The party also said that her grassroots support was maximised due to the peace it enjoyed prior to the fracas that came as a result of the congresses, noting however that what makes Political parties stronger and more united is it’s method of managing internal crisis.

Enugu state Chairman-elect of the Party, Comrade A.C Ude made the disclosure when the party celebrated Christmas and end of the year party with some of the APC Leaders in Enugu state.

Use extolled leaders of the party such as, Emperor Baywood Ibeh, Chief Osita Okechukwu, ex-Governor Sullivan Chime, Dr Ben Nwoye, Barr. Juliet Ibekaku, Group Capt Joe Orji, Chief Ocho obodoeze, Barr Eugene Eneh amongst others, for their stewardship and support towards the growth of the Party at all times.

According to Ude: “APC Enugu in this year maximised their membership in a grand style, conducted peaceful Congresses without casualties and engaged in other activities that promotes her acceptance at the grassroots level without hitches or travails.

“Our Leaders were superb and outstanding in coordinating us and ensuring that the right things are done always; to ensure that the renowned virtues of the Party are kept hold of. They played significant role in keeping to the directives of President Muhammdu Buhari which stands on bottom-up approach of political party leadership organogram and we are happy Enugu was one of the states that hitherto is being accorded maximum respect for hiding to such.

“We would consolidate more on the Successes achieved this year and work more to be better in the coming year and pray that God will protect and guide all our endeavours,” Ude said.

Convener of the end of the year ceremony and National Coordinator of South East Mandate, Chief Ocho Obodoeze, said that APC will liberate the Igbo from the shackles of political marginalisation.

He posited that, APC in Enugu state under the leadership of comrade AC Ude has all it takes to take mantle of the State leadership from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as they have failed Enugu state for the Past 22 years of our current Democratic dispensation.

Obodoeze called on the elected state Party Executive to start constructive engagement of the People and expose the decays in the state as well as the harms being orchestrated by the PDP led Enugu state Government as it is one of the surest ways of sensitizing the state citizens on the dangers posed by supporting another PDP Government in the state come 2023.

“What we must do is to start engaging in constructive arguments with the masses to expose the maladministration of the current Enugu led PDP government. We must tell the People why PDP should be abandoned in Enugu state and bring to the floor, the anomalies they have brought on the politics of the State.

“Once we do this, Our 2023 electoral Victory would be easier and Enugu People needs to know that PDP has killed the state and needs to be changed before it gets worse,” Obodoeze said.