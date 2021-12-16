By Dennis Agbo, ENUGU

The Enugu state government has concluded plans to electrify all the state general hospitals with Solar powers so as to ensure that 24 hours’ power supplies are obtained in the health facilities.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Ike Obi, who made the disclosure, on Thursday, while inspecting facilities at the Udi General Hospital also stated that at any time he becomes sick, he could take medical services in the hospital because of the adequate medical infrastructure and personnel available in the hospital.

Obi noted that his attention was brought to a negative media report on the Udi general hospital which prompted his immediate visitation of the hospital, stating that those reports were incorrect and did not reflect the true provisions in Udi General hospital.

Obi stated as the state commissioner for health, he was the number one patient of every hospital in the state, adding that on verification the Udi general hospital record an average of 320 patients per month because of the enhanced services the hospital offers.

Obi said: “On the spot check, my observation is that I did not see grasses, the security men said they did not see any snake as reported and the hospital undergoes fumigation every three months. The water problem has been identified and the state government has made effort to drill a borehole that supplies water in the hospital, just that thunderstruck the solar panel, but we are working on it, and there are enough drug supplies to the hospital.

“There is no open defection because there are toilet facilities and the state government recently procured new ambulances to complement the already existing ones and all of them are being deployed by ESMART for the yuletide at different parts of the state just like plans have been concluded to install solar powers in all the general hospitals in the state. We will continually align with the thrust of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to give the best healthcare services to the people of Enugu state.”

The State Hospital Administrator, Dr Okechukwu Ossai disclosed that the state government recently employed 72 healthcare which Udi general hospital benefited from human resources.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Lawson Igbokwe further disclosed that the general has six medical Doctors, 30 nurses and many other laboratory officers and technicians.