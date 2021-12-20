Renowned Entertainment Guru and Creative Power House; Mr. Festus Ehimare better known as Emperor Geezy have revealed that the entertainment business is driven first by the right content regardless of its sector in the creative industry, be it music, movie, advert or promotional content.

He said ‘ You have to get the right content out then create the best strategy to capture your target Demography. I have dealt with different brands, people and also played a lot advisory role in different Above the line product place in different campaigns. Entertainment is not cheap business and not for the weak. You invest a lot with no market pointers so all you have is your strategy and your team’.

It is pertinent to note that Festus Ehimare aka Emperor Geezy needs no introduction within the pan African entertainment business circuit. This man has done more than a lot in the creative industry. Broke out , Dj Shabsy, Sugarboy, Kizz Daniel to make a few. Executively produced Suga Suga a blockbuster movie they held the entire subcontinent spell down on the cinema screen.

Speaking further he said’ I have taught a lot of the big names today on self strength and building your own empire. We came into the business with no god father, no magically funding just the right content, the right strategy plus building a network of able hands. Covid 19 has also clearly shown us that we need to be technically smart and also be able to revolved around the times that we find ourselves and businesses.