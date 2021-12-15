By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal government says it will launch a platform that will provide master classes in business development, Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum made this known at the opening ceremony of the Enjoy Nigeria Expo, ENEX, 2021, themed “A Future Assured through Cultural Creativity,” in Abuja.

She says, government is committed in repositioning and building a more robust and resilient economy less dependent on the oil sector through the expansion of business growth and stimulating entrepreneurship and industrialization.

She noted that the platform will be launched at the end of the one-week event for interested stakeholders. Adding, that the forum is expected to draw the attention of the world to the fact that Nigeria has a lot of untapped potentials where investments can be made with high returns.

“ENEX 2021 is therefore designed to draw the attention of stakeholders in our nation’s creative, cultural, entertainment and tourism sectors, with emphasis on women and youth, and the potentials of the sectors they operate in.” “As the exploits of Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry has shown us, when Nigerians decide to pay attention to any particular sector, we excel in it beyond our dreams.”