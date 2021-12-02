By Arogbonlo Israel

There was mild drama on Thursday when a Nigerian activist popularly known as Rinu Oduala and the Coordinator of #DefendLagos, Alabi Oladimeji debated on the White Paper report released by the Lagos State Government following the report of the judicial panel set up to probe cases of police brutality and shooting at the Lekki tollgate.

The duo traded words during a live TV interview on Arise Tv where they were invited to speak on the recent development.

In her words, Rinu faulted the Lagos State Government’s response on the recommendations made by the Judiciary Panel describing it as “White Paper with black contents” while supporting her claim with Fela Kuti’s mantra “government magic”.

She claimed the submissions made by the government “contradict the realities on ground”, saying she “would rather prefer justice to a peace walk that is politically motivated”.

Reacting, Alabi claimed the White Paper released by the Lagos State Government was based on “facts and figures”.

He also disagreed with Rinu’s stance on the grounds that “it is misrepresentative and misleading”.

When asked if there was a massacre at Lekki Tollgate, the #DefendLagos advocate disaffirmed saying he only believes in “facts and figures”.

In a related development, Alabi accused Rinu of blocking him on Twitter after the heated debate on Arise Tv.

The latter however has not yet reacted to the allegation at the time of filing this report.

Recall Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier made the white paper disclosure while addressing the media on the outcome of Lekki Tollgate panel report, at state House, Alausa, Ikeja this week.

He also revealed that there were plans to organise a historic peace walk in December, as part of measures of the healing of the state in particular and the country in general.

Sanwo-Olu specifically invited Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalinks), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti; Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and Commander of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the “historic march”.

