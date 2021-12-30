By Sola Isola

It was a festival of joy and fanfare as the good people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency witnessed a carnival-like event at the empowerment programme organized by the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Mr Olaide Akinremi popularly referred to as Jagaban for his constituents, where about 1250 beneficiaries were given empowerment items.

This empowerment programme, held on Wednesday 29th Dec. 2021 at the International Conference Centre Pavilion inside the University of Ibadan, had in attendance dignitaries from within and outside Oyo State, who came to grace the occasion.

In address, Mr Akinremi noted that this event isn’t the first of empowerment programme from him in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, adding that it gladdens his “heart that a large number of people who will be getting items there have acquired needed skills to put the items into use.”

He also stated that according to his earlier promise to students of his foundation, the Prince Akínrẹ̀mí Foundation, PAF, empowerment items provisions were already made available for them and they all got their promised items too.

He said: “These students had been trained on different vocations, ranging from ICT, to Hairdressing, Barbing, Tailoring, Catering, Shoe Making among others.”

Besides, he ssidy: “As I have always advocated, it is important that at all levels, we continue to operate in a manner where people are adequately trained with necessary vocational skills before they are empowered with appropriate equipment and cash as this will greatly help the start up and sustainability of such businesses.

“In line with his commitment to continually encourage the people of Ìbàdàn North Federal Constituency to embrace entrepreneurship, a new and expansive skill acquisition centre has been constructed at Immanuel Primary School premises beside UI first gate, and soon enough it will commence operations of training, just a pole away to a newly built fully air-conditioning Prince Akinremi Town Hall.”

The lawmaker also stated that the outstanding performances of lawmakers like himself, who have continuously facilitated mega empowerment programmes for their constituents, is owed largely to the absolute support they all enjoy from Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who has unprecedentedly given all members of the 9th Assembly unhindered support to succeed.

Akinremi said: “Gbajabiamila continues to work assiduously in the interest of our country, and if a man as such is privileged to get the support of Nigerians for the highest seat of office in our nation, we will only make more progress, as he is a man whose current feat as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives supercedes that of his predecessors.”

He assured his constituents that he will continue to facilitate opportunities that will set them on the path of self-sufficiency, and as such, he encouraged all the beneficiaries, as well as those who will benefit later to take good advantage, and make judicious use of all of his empowerment initiatives.

“This is just the beginning, as it is a tip of the iceberg, of the empowerment programme he will be holding again, in few months from now for the good people of Ìbàdàn North Federal Constituency”, he said.