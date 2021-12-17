By Chioma Obinna

A Nigerian-based healthcare logistics company, Health Emergency Linkage Portal , HELP, has launched its mobile application to ensure Nigerians get swift access to emergency care when they need it.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HELP, Deji Faborode, said the goal of the HELP app was to ease the bottlenecks around medical emergencies by creating better access to ambulances and more visibility for appropriate health facilities.

READ ALSO:Police ‘lies’ made me spend 29 years on death row — 56-yr-old mechanic

The uber-like app allows users to request ambulances in emergencies or schedule one in advance. Upon request, users not only get access to available ambulances within proximity but they also get affordable options to choose from.

Deji posited that that the Nigerian healthcare sector has struggled to meet the needs of an ever-growing population, and that the state of Emergency Medical Services is no different.

“What HELP is trying to do is to eliminate that feeling of hopelessness that usually comes with medical emergencies by providing the average Nigerian quick and easy access to ambulances, affordably. IT also provides quality emergency care whilst creating synergies between the various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. “

Deji further explained that at HELP, they understand that losing a loved one can be so overwhelming hence; the app offers a hearse service option that allows for seamless conveyance of corpses to or from the morgue, per request.

Some features of the app include; location and ambulance search, health facility navigation, trips, movement schedule, medical history, instant ambulance booking, ambulance scheduling, ambulance rental for events, wallet, payment management, view request , trip history, invite friend, as well as support and frequently asked questions.

Similar to individual users, corporate bodies can get coverage for their employees.

Also speaking, COO of HELP, Yewande Alebiosu, said: “When an emergency occurs in the workplace or at home, seconds can often be the difference in saving a life. HELP for enterprise has different tiers which provide varying coverage for employees. The app ensures the safety of employees and provides the much-needed security and comfort that comes with access to prompt emergency care.

“Also, we have gone a step further by ensuring that Hospitals and HMOs get prompt access to ambulances to provide better care to patients and enrollees respectively.”

By clicking www.helpstation.ng/#/partner, corporate bodies, Health Management Organisations, hospitals, and even service providers like ambulance and hearse vehicle providers can get signed on as partners.

“The app is available on google play and is soon to be available on the app store. iOS users can request ambulances or schedule one by calling the HELP hotline on 0-700-43577828466, while Android users can download the app “she added.