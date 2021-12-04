A legendary Nollywood actor and multiple award winner, who has starred in over 300 movies, Emeka Ike is set to launch the first of its kind in Africa, Nollywood TV on the indigenous digital satellite television service operator, TStv.

Emeka Ike who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Nollywood TV disclosed to the Creative Industry Group (CIG), Blog that the reason for establishing the television outfit was to create an enduring structure for the industry that will facilitate financial autonomy.

Ike said that aside from the popularity enjoyed by Nollywood, the industry needed to be more self sustaining without resulting to begging for funds.

“We cannot overemphasize that Nollywood has created a relevance in the entertainment world and make impact in the world in general.

“The Nollywood is not just evolving, but still hanging in the air without adequate support, so a platform like Nollywood TV offers a platform to showcase our jobs more which cannot be achieved with this current situation.

“We need to move from getting crumbs from the rich man’s table to having a solid financial independence, Nollywood needs to push itself into heights at which other collage industries are in the world like the Hollywood.

“We want a next level development in Nollywood that will be a lasting legacy to be proud of, something that will outlast our generation to the unborn,” he said.

Ike noted that structure such as the Nollywood TV would further give the industry a face and an exploration opportunities.

“We need a level in the Nollywood that the structure can run and fine. Setting up a structure like Nollywood TV on TStv will give us that leverage to explore more of the potentials in the industry.

“The cultural, ethics, values and presentation of Nollywood will the further expounded and we will be free from servitude of the sponsors.

“What I try to achieve is to help the industry and give it a face and a structure to contain all and benefit am,” he said.