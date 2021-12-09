By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it won’t react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s reported refusal to sign the electoral act amendment bill due to the cost of funding direct primaries.

In a chat with our correspondent, spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said until the Presidency issues a formal statement on the issue, it would keep its peace.

“The PDP will not be drawn to issues that are in the realm of speculations. The President has not said he would not sign the electoral act amendment bill. As a result, the PDP will not say a word on this matter,” he said.

The amendment bill which provides for the electronic transmission of election results as well as direct primaries for the selection of candidates by political parties was passed by the National Assembly a few weeks ago and is now awaiting Presidential assent.

