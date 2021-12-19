Kayode Fayemi

FRONTLINE aspirant for the Ekiti 2022 Governorship election, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has said that the state cannot afford to have an inexperienced and incapable hand as Governor Kayode Fayemi’s successor, next year.

According to him, the state needs someone who will continue from where Fayemi will stop, sustain, improve, and take Ekiti to greater heights.

Opeyemi, a lawyer, human rights activist, three-time commissioner in Lagos, and a member of the 7th National Assembly, 8th National Assembly and 9th National Assembly, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said over the years, he has acquired judicial, executive and legislative experience and built a network of contacts he would use to the betterment of Ekiti, if elected.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos, weekend, Opeyemi, who is aspiring on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said those who were claiming that Governor Fayemi was backing them were just indulging in ‘’mere name-dropping’’ adding that Fayemi as a party man is interested in ensuring that whoever emerges as APC candidate has the capacity of winning the main election because the PDP will not field a push-over.

Noting that Governor Fayemi has done well, he said much more still needs to be done. They are actually putting in their best. In the letter of intent that I sent out to people, I actually made it very clear that the current governor had done very well and that I believe that based on the efforts of the current administration, the governor deserve to have an able and worthy successor that would not only be able to protect the legacy of his administration but would also build on such legacies, so as to take Ekiti to greater heights. So, it is all about a quest to take Ekiti to greater heights.’’

If elected, Bamidele said: ‘’I intend to run the state on a policy thrust that is straight from the heart and that is also anchored on five cardinal areas, tagged HEART. H stands for health and human services. I believe that without a guaranteed and functional health services to the people, every other thing will be a highway to nowhere.

Everything has to be done to ensure that the state government is able to prioritise the health of our people in an unusual way to show human face of the government. E stands for education and economic growth. Ekiti is known generally as the fountain of knowledge. Education is the best thing you can give to a child that would make a quality difference in their lives. That would also be a critical priority to our administration. That actually links to economic prosperity. We will further grow and expand the economy of the state.’’

