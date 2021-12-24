Scene of the tower collapse on Friday in Isheri, Lagos. PHOTO: NAN

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has listed areas under its network of operations affected by Friday’s collapse of five 33KV Towers at LASU/Isheri Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The electricity distribution company blamed the incident on activities by vandals which led to a pipeline explosion and collapse of the towers across the Akangba/Ikeja West Lines.

The DisCo in a statement on its social media page said the areas affected by the incident were Akangba, Amuwo, Apapa, FESTAC, Orile and Yaba.

It said others experiencing blackout are Yaba, Ijesha, LUTH, Tejuosho and environs.

“We are working with our Transmission Company of Nigeria partners on a swift resolution and will keep you updated on the situation.

“Thank you for your understanding,” EKEDC said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tragedy was averted on Friday at Isale Odo, LASU Road, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, following the containment of a pipeline explosion.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator, South West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, had confirmed the development in a statement.

Farinloye said the explosion was caused by the collapse of a 33KV line which occurred within the axis earlier in the day.

He said the collapsed high tension line from Egbin Power Plant, Ikorodu, supplies electricity to Ikeja West.

“The electricity cable collapse led to sparks and the sparks got to spilled petrol around the area which led to the pipeline gutting fire and a subsequent explosion.

“The pipeline corridor have been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals,’’ Farinloye said.

