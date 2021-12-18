Eguavoen

The sack of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach after six years in the saddle and his replacement by Nigeria Football Federation technical director, Austin Eguavoen as the interim coach of the team, has continued to elicit mixed reactions from the football community.

Speaking from his base in Tokyo, Japan, of Lagos-based nationwide side Iganmu FC, Abayomi Egbayelo, expressed optimism that the two-time Super Eagles coach has the experience and technical wherewithal to lead the team to victory at AFCON 2022.

“ I must commend the NFF for taking this bold step. We can do well and better with Mr. Austin Eguavoen.

“ The timing is right. We are also blessed with players that can deliver the cup. We just need to give the new coaching crew all the support they need to make us proud.

Speaking further, the youthful sportspreneur and philanthropist continued, “ Eguavoen can lead the present talented squad we have to glory and deliver the cup. I believe in his ability and experience, “ Egbayelo, who is also the proprietor of Lagos-based nationwide side Iganmu FC, enthused confidently.

Vanguard News Nigeria