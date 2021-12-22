By Bashir Bello, KANO

Barely hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured the conviction of three smugglers arrested with 1,144 ATM cards at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, the Kano Command of the commission again arrested another suspect at the same airport with 576 ATM cards.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect, Khalil Lawal, was intercepted December 20, by operatives of the commission in collaboration with Nigeria Aviation Security and Nigeria Customs Service under the aegis of Special Task Force on Money Laundering.

Uwujaren said Khalil was arrested while travelling to Uganda with an Ethiopian Airline and in possession of concealed 576 ATM cards bearing different names and banks in his luggage.

He stated that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter was concluded.

It will be recalled that the commission had arrested three suspects at the Kano Airport between November 24 and December 1, while trying to smuggle a total of 1,144 ATM cards.

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Jamilu Shehu on December 20, convicted and sentenced them to six months imprisonment each.

Vanguard News Nigeria