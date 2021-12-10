​The Earth Environment and Climate Care Ambassador (EECCA), an international non-governmental organisation at the forefront of climate change advocacy, is organising the first post COP26 Annual Scientific Workshop and 500 million tree planting flag-off.

The theme of the event is “Engaging the Stakeholders for Effective and Inclusive Implementation of COP26 Platforms for Action” and is slated for December 14, 2021 at the National Women Centre, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The workshop is a follow-up to the just-concluded Conference of Parties (COP 26) summit in Glasgow, Scotland which again draws the attention of the world to the dangers of the neglect of the climate.

EECCA said it is organizing the summit to engage the Stakeholders, experts, researchers on need to deepen the climate agenda and spotlight the importance of tree planting for more mitigation and adaptation strategies and push for policies that will save the climate ecosystem.

The president of Earth Environment and Climate Care Ambassadors, Prince James Ajah said the Organization has over 50,000 climate ambassadors planting trees in all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory as part of the NGOs effort to compliment the effort of the Federal Ministry of Environment in an aggressive tree-planting campaign and encourage each individual, organizations, companies to sponsor tree planting in their neighbourhood and communities. “This is the least you can do to save our planet,” he said.

It will be recalled the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties [COP 26] held in Glasgow, Scotland held between 31st October to 13th November with all world leaders present to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the universal framework to cut emission by 1.5’c and other ambitious climate plans among them to build resilience and lower emission.

President Buhari led the Nigerian delegation to the COP 26 with a plan to achieve a net-zero ambition and canvassed for critical infrastructure support in the area of renewable energy as well as technical and financial support of the developing countries to be able to meet their targets of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The President made reference to the​ Covid-19 pandemic and how it affected many developing economies and why it is imperative for developing countries to access climate finance for mitigation and adaptation projects to save our planet.

Vanguard News Nigeria