By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

EDO State government has announced the indefinite closure of Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, following the destruction of the school’s property by some students and hoodlums on December 2.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, in a statement in Benin City, weekend, said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, especially the principal, teachers and students of Idogbo Secondary School, Idogbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area;

“Sequel to students unrest, which resulted in the destruction of the school’s property by some students and hoodlums on December 2, 2021, the school is hereby closed down till further notice.

“The closure of the school is to enable the state government ascertain the level of destruction, effect repairs and put modalities in place to avoid any reoccurrence in future.”

