By Emmanuel Okogba
Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson recorded his 100th clean sheet against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and has now attributed the success to a collective team effort.
The Brazilain who joined from Benfica in 2017 reached the shut-out milestone in just 212 games and now joins an elite club of Premier League goalkeepers to have achieved the feat.
“It’s a sense of accomplishment – not only for me but for my teammates as well,” Ederson told mancity.com.
“There’s a quote I bring with me always that says: ‘When the team doesn’t concede goals, it gets closer to the victory.’
“And this is certainly right because when the team doesn’t concede, you are closer to the victory because if you win 1-0, it’s three points, a win. If you win by one or by 10, it’s the same three points.
“Usually, when we don’t concede a goal – whether it’s me, Zack or Scott – it’s the whole team that is satisfied.
“The credit is not just on me and the defenders – it’s the whole team: from the striker to me.
“Our team makes a very good high press – the strikers run a lot, the holding midfielders, the wingers… So the credit is not only for me and the defenders but for all of the team.”