By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), Friday explained that the performances and contributions of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have helped to save the lives of many Nigerians.

Ogah who is also the Vice-Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation commended the Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for her forthrightness, commitment and vision she has displayed in the discharge of her duties.

In a chat with newsmen, the House of Representatives member stated that the accomplishments of the Ministry have given hope to Nigerians and confidence in the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to him, we in the All Progressive Congress, APC, are comfortable with the Minister’s records of achievements and performances so far.

He called on Farouq to continue implementing the policies and programmes of the Federal Government as it concern her Ministry adding that her good works will always speak for her at every point in time.

“I want to commend the Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for her doggedness, forthrightness and vision with which she has displayed to sustain the tempo of the mandate of her Ministry.

“She has made notable impacts which have been felt in different parts of the country. We in the APC are proud of her and we are comfortable with her style of administration.

I want to commend her highly. She is doing good work and we in the APC are proud of it.

” The APC led government is satisfied with her contributions in disaster management and saving of lives. This her role has helped to give Nigerians hope in administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

