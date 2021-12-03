.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Effium Indigenes of Ezza Ezekuna in Ebonyi State have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, protesting the invasion of their community by uniformed men suspected to be security operatives.

In the petition titled ‘Save Our Soul: A Case of Killing, Looting, Indiscriminate Arrest and Burning of Dwelling Houses By Combined Security Forces of Police and Army: A Call for Quick Intervention,’ signed by their solicitor, Sampson Ekigbo, in Abuja, on Thursday, the community expressed disappointment that overzealous operatives deployed to maintain peace in the troubled community have been ‘terrorising’ the people.

They alleged that so far, 43 houses have been burnt by the men in security uniforms. This, they claim, was in violation of their rules of engagement.

While urging the president to address the anomaly the petition read in part, “On November 5, 2021, the police invaded Nweren Ivo (home of Ezza) burnt over 15 dwelling houses amidst sporadic shooting.

“Similarly, on November 7, the combined security agents burnt not fewer than 28 dwelling houses belonging to Effium indigenes of Ezza Ezekuna Extraction.

“The most anguishing and condemnable part is the incident of November 28, 2020, when officers of the Nigeria police invaded Igbudoke Community amidst sporadic shooting, short three Effium indigenes of Ezza Ezekuna Extraction, looted their estimable properties and burnt not fewer than 38 dwelling houses without reasonable cause.

“Be informed that these unwarranted acts repeated its ugly self on November 29, 2021, at Oriuzor, Igbudoke, Omege where over 15 houses and properties worth millions of Naira were lost to the inferno at the instance of the combined security agents’ unholy acts.”

