Top Sports and FA licensed Football Agent, Drew Uyi, has extended his congratulations to newly appointed interim Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday announced the sack of erstwhile manager of Nigerian men senior team, German Gernot Rohr and offer the job to Eguavoen on an interim term.

Speaking from his base in the United Kingdom, Drew Uyi, who is also a Brand Strategist and Athlete Brand Educator said that Eguavoen who he knows very well has what it takes to handle the Super Eagles at this critical period, adding that the NFF leadership has reasoned in the right direction to look inward for a manager for the Eagles.

Drew Uyi is more than just a sports agent, as he is also an international athlete brand expert who had worked with top English Premier League (EPL) footballers who included Wilfred Ndidi Ahmed Musa, Orion Ighalo and other top stars.

According to Drew Uyi, a graduate of London Metropolitan University in London, Eguavoen with the consortium of coaches such as Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal, it shows strongly that the Eagles are in capable hands.

To Drew Uyi, who holds a Post certification in Marketing from the London University of the ART, Eguavoen, who was a former player in the national team, know the best approach to take in reshaping and repackaging the Eagles for the task ahead having been an insider before.

“I want to congratulate my brother, a true professional and seasoned coach, Austin Eguavoen for this new national assignment given unto him. Taking up the job is like working in a familiar terrain. He has been there as a player and as a coach. He is familiar with the other coaches and the players, while he is well known to the administrators. He is also a delight of the teeming fans of the Super Eagles. The environment is conducive for him to operate.

“I see Eguavoen and the other coaches making a strong impact at the AFCON holding in Cameroon in January.

“I must also commend the NFF for looking inward this time around. I believe that the urge not to disappoint Nigeria will be so high with Eguavoen and the other coaches,” Drew Uyi, who is based in the United Kingdom said.

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

Eguavoen, who is currently the Technical Director of the NFF, will now take charge of the team as the Eagles begin preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.