By Dapo Akinrefon

The Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, on Monday, faulted the Failure of Dowen college owner to suspend the principal of the college before the commencement of police investigation as dangerous and unacceptable.

In a statement, the human rights activist insisted that the public statement made by the principal publicly widely circulated in the media that late Sylvester Oromoni died as a result of a football match while what the public is seeing is different, is enough reason to suspend the principal before the commencement of police investigations.

Evah, also an educationist said: “The public will suspect foul play in this investigation if the principal remains as the head of the school without suspension by the school owner. This cannot happen in any sane society. Nigerians will not accept any cover-up in this global demand for justice for the late student. Nigerians demand a public apology from owners of Dowen College for keeping quiet for over a week in a matter that has painted school owners as inhuman and heartless.

“As an Educationist with experience over the years, I know that in some schools, when a principal or any management staff wants to get a favour or fake relationship with some Parents, they hide or cover- up the crimes committed by children of such parents in the name of loyalty to the child’s parents, worsening the abnormal behaviour of the child in the society at large.

In this case, we thank the Lagos state government for its intervention by asking the police to investigate but the credibility of the investigation demands the school owners suspend the principal in order not to interfere with the investigation. This is international standard all over the world because the police need some evidence and exhibits in the school that should not be tampered with within the course of their investigation.”

While consoling the family of the late student, the human rights activist said: “We pray God to comfort you because the unimaginable pain will be unbearable to carry. The pain in your heart is too much to bear and the whole world mourns with your family. Please be consoled that the world shares your pain because they love your special son.”

Vanguard News Nigeria