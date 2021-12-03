By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has enjoined politicians and leaders to eschew selfishness and recommit gains of public office to the welfare of the people.

He said that conscious investment in the people who elect the leaders into office remained the only way to continue in public service.

Doguwa gave the charge while playing host to the forum of councillors from Gombe State who paid a courtesy visit to the House of Representatives.

The Leader told the forum led by their Chairman, Yahaya Yusuf having been elected at the grassroots, they stood a better chance of knowing and understanding the aspirations of the people at that local level.

He said: “In politics, especially in parliamentary politics, there are two things to keep while in office. You cannot keep these two things at the same time. You can only choose to keep one and discard the other. It is either you keep money to yourself or you want to keep the office and continue to serve the people. If you want to keep the resources you have through public service, it shows you are selfish. Apart from being committed and sincere, as long as you desire to keep what you have, then get ready, your life in public service, or in parliamentary business would be short.

“Whatever comes to you, try to invest it in the people. As long as you continue to invest in the people for their betterment definitely, you would have a along way to go in the business of parliamentary democracy. And you continue to defer everything to God. If you have this belief and commitment to Allah and you continue to serve your people in the best capacity you can afford, then definitely the sky would be your starting point.

We thank you for the visit to the House of Representatives though the office of the Leader of the House. May Allah in his wisdom continue to raise your hands and help you work for the benefit of your people.

“I want to use this opportunity to say without any fear of contradiction, that the house of representatives being larger in number, having more number of members and has quite more young men and women on the floor who are quite very vibrant and in most cases we are more often in a visit to our constituencies, we always call the House the House of the Nigerian People.

“We also see you as an appendage of the national assembly at the grassroots. We also would like to appeal to you and urge you to continue to do those things that are right and that would be for the benefit of the people.

“As I am seated here, I came into the House of Representatives first on the 4th of July 1992 and till date by Allah’s will and by the support of my people, I remain on the floor of the House of Representatives. So you guys that are now representing your people at the local council level, the sky can be your limit. And you have a better opportunity than myself because I have never served in the capacity of the local councilor, which means you that have started from the grassroots would be more experienced and have more energy and information about how you are going to reflect the yearnings and aspirations of your people. I hope you will continue to do the best you can to represent your people and make sure you deliver what is their expectation. I urge you to be selfless in discharging your duties. Be determined, be sincere, be committed in serving your people.”

Doguwa also explained the legislative functions of the National Assembly to his visitors, saying that as a bicameral legislature, the process of law making can be started by either the Senate or the House.

He however stressed that what was important to both chambers was securing the needed understanding and concurrence to any piece of legislation for the good of the country.