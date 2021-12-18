.

The sixth edition of the Beatz awards was held recently amid pomp and fanfare. The event which was held at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos saw Mavin Records sound whiz, Andre Vibez, clinch the “Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year” award.

Interestingly, while presenting the award for the category created in his name, Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy surprised everyone present by giving out two million Naira instead of the initial price of one million Naira.

This, however, was because his in-house producer Alexandre Uwaifo, popularly known as Andre Vibez emerged winner of the category. Don Jazzy then gave another million to the runner-up of the category which was Focus dance beat creator, Ajimovoix Drums.

For his work on Ladipoe’s ‘Feelings’, Andre Vibez became the first producer to win the newly revamped category recently adopted by Don Jazzy. Formerly known as “New Discovery Producer of the Year”, it recognizes producers with significant impact in their debut year.

The Beatz award also presented a special recognition award to Seyi Tinubu, Kaffy and Nigerian Singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong who graced the stage with a medley performance of some of his biggest hits. Subsequently, May D and Femi Leye charged the atmosphere with powerful medleys, too. Other performers include Seaman, Breakfr33, Famous to mention a few.

Other big winners of the night include Rexxie, who won Producer of the Year for the self-produced ‘KPK’. Dindu scooped the award for Best Visual Director for his visual piece ‘Big Thug Boys’.

The disc jockey category saw DJ Lambo and DJ Spinall receive accolades in the female and male Best DJ categories respectively, while Don Flexx received the award for Choreographer of the year.

Vanguard News Nigeria