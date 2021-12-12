The award-winning Disc Jockey, Patrick Imohiosen, better known as DJ Neptune has released visuals for ‘Only Fan’, off his recently released album – Greatness 2.0, to the delight of his numerous fans. The impressively colourful video which features Zlatan and Lojay was shot in the UK.

The ‘Greatness 2.0’ album is coming after his 2020 hit – ‘Nobody’, featuring Joeboy and Mr. Eazi. With a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Waje, Zlatan, Laycon, Joe Boy, Patoranking, Rema, Adekunle Gold, Stonebwoy, among others, the 16-track album stands out as Neptune’s most electrifying project so far, as he confirmed twenty-seven artistes were featured in this Sophomore project. His expectation from this album is for Africans “to stream the album from beginning to end”. He went further to say that “it wasn’t a mistake that I made the album a No-Skip album”, stressing that anyone who appreciates good music apparently would find reasons to appreciate the album ‘Greatness 2.0.

For the 31-year-old DJ, the new album wasn’t originally planned. “While working on my debut album, in 2018, I was going to name the project something else. On a particular day, I was taking a nap. It felt like someone was communicating to me that you are doing great stuff; you are doing amazing stuff and greatness is all I see.

It was so impossible to let go of that voice. I woke up and the word was still ringing in my head. I went back into the studio and started hyping all my songs with ‘greatness.’ That was how that word came to life.”

Imohiosen, who revealed that Greatness was created with the intention of being a no-skip album; said every track on the album is dear to his heart. He describes ‘Rise Up’, the first song on the album as being highly inspirational, aside its robust deposit of hip-hop elements.

While speaking on challenges in his chosen career, he has been able to withstand the storm by keeping his head straight, with the notion that nothing good comes easy. “If it comes easy to you, then it is a setup.

“I have had my own fair share of trials. There were no digital streaming platforms at that time; we just had to put out mixtapes. I started spending my own money, shooting videos and promoting my work. The money wasn’t coming back, but the passion kept me going. There was the hope that one day all of these would make sense. And that is where we are now. The major goal is staying focused.”