By Emem Idio

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has bemoaned the state’s low Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, profile and has charged civil servants and other stakeholders directly involved in revenue generation and collection in the state to complement government’s efforts in blocking leakages in the system to improve the IGR of the state.

Diri, who gave the charge, yesterday, at the Trade Union Congress, TUC, maiden Public Lecture and Awards Night at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, said the tasks of blocking the existing leakages in the system was a collective responsibility that must be done in the interest of the state.

The governor, who spoke at the event through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stressed that the challenge of leakages in IGR was a great source of concern to the state government, and called for effective synergy among stakeholders to first identify the sources of leakages in the revenue chain with a view to plugging them.

Earlier in his address, TUC Chairman, Bayelsa State, Mr. Julius Laye, commended the Governor Diri-led administration for the prompt payment of salaries, monthly disbursement of funds for the payment gratuity arrears as well as the approval and implementation of workers’ promotion till date.

Laye said the public lecture with the theme, “Blocking the Leakages in the IGR of Bayelsa State: The Role of Civil Servants,” was put together with a view to enabling stakeholders look inwards and take measures to help increase the state IGR.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA