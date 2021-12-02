Nigeria’s highly rated video director, Collins Adindu also known as Dindu speaks on how his dream of being a film director has come to manifest in such a short time.

According to Dindu the native of Delta state “being a film director is fun as he gets to bring his imaginations and creative ideas to life. It never gets boring to create.”

Dindu who is said to have started a professional film production company “cinema house productions” in the year 2017 with several top notch credits to his work On winning THE BEATZ AWARDS music video director of the year in Lagos amidst other top ranked video directors expressed so much to his fans and industry colleagues who had voted, In his words “ DARE TO DREAM “

Director Dindu who won THE BEATZ AWARD, music video director of the year in Lagos amidst other top ranked video directors also expressed so much to his fans and industry colleagues who had voted and suggested him for nominations.

In addition to the music artists who believe so much in him to deliver his creative ideas into reality.

“I am willing to deliver more great ideas, concepts and visuals with such nod and encouragement I am getting as it could only get better from here. We would not let this get into our head and relax but it’s a call to do more as expectations are now high.

To other nominees I say a big well done too also, lets keep moving forward the quality and standard of music video production. We are one of the tools why Nigeria’s craft could be widely and largely accepted in the world. 2022 and years beyond I foresee to behold greater and more creative visuals.”