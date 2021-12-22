By Juliet Umeh

Consistent campaigns by Digital Encode Limited for public and private organisations to pursue ISO Certifications by standardising their operations, yielded more results recently, as business Process Outsourcing and Business Technology Solution Company, Avetium Consulting recently got double ISO certifications.

Avetium was certified ISO 27001 in Information Security Management System and ISO 27701 in Privacy Information Management System.

During the formal presentation of the certificates, Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode, Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, said that why companies in Nigeria should strive to achieve ISO certifications is because they help to improve business credibility and authority as well as the overall efficiency of the business and the security of customers and protection of their data.

He said Avetium’s ISO certifications were facilitated by Digital Encode Limited.

He commended Avetium Consulting for upholding business credibility and maintaining resilience during the rigorous process and tasked the team to maintain tight security architecture and customer data protection.

He said: “Getting certification is important, retaining it is another task. I want to call on the management of Avetium Consulting not to drop their guard as surveillance audits will be done periodically”.

“I am glad that Avetium Consulting met all requirements, this will enhance efficiency in service delivery to the clientele and the security architecture and customer data protection in line with global practices”, Dr. Obadare added.

Principal Consultant/CEO, Avetium Consulting, Mr. Adeyinka Adedokun, promised that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to implement and uphold the global standards and practices in the day to day operation of the company.

