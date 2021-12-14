PHOTO: Getty Images

When it comes to writing resumes, it can be difficult for job seekers trying to distinguish between two very different types of resume writers. It might seem like a “good” resume writer is much more than just an average one. But how do you tell apart a mediocre resume writer from a great one?

The resume writer is not a one-size-fits-all commodity. When you’re looking for the right person to write your resume, it’s important to consider their experience, qualifications, and background. Our article will explore the various qualities that make good and great resume writers so distinctively unique.

There’s an initial phone call involved

A phone call is a great way for them to get more information about your career and what they should be focusing on. Reputable resume companies in the industry like ResumeGo or Resume Writing Services will generally incorporate an initial 1-on-1 consultation with your writer as a mandatory part of the writing process. This is crucial towards making sure your writer is aligned with your career goals and can gather enough information from you to adequately write your resume.

The writer is asking you questions to show that they care

An okay writer will ask you a few very basic questions, get more details about your work history, and then hand you a generic document that doesn’t really stand out. A great writer will take the time to dig into all these points with you before starting. They might even ask for examples of your previous achievements, or ask you what the most important thing is that they should include on your resume.

The writer asks you for information in the middle of writing your resume

It’s common for a resume writer to reach out to you midway through your project in order to better understand the needs of the resume, as well as your personal history. This is a sign that they are taking the care and the time to ensure everything is perfect.

They’re only handling 2-3 clients at a time

If you’re looking for someone that will dedicate more time and attention to your needs, this is not the approach you want. A great resume writer will take the time needed to allow for quality and detail—they won’t just create a cookie-cutter resume that can be served up with the next client in line. They also take time to get to know you as an individual, so they can give you the guidance and support you need as you enter into a new phase of your life.

They don’t finish your resume too quickly

It’s natural to think that if you’re forking up money for a resume service, do all the heavy lifting, things will be done before you know it. But writing a quality resume takes time, especially with so many people on the job hunt today.

The difference can often be found in the resume writer’s attention to detail. A great resume writer will take the time to make sure you’re ready for your next job interview, while a mediocre one might send it off without doing the research necessary. It takes someone who truly cares about what they do for work and does it well to put together a top-quality resume. The project might sound daunting at first, but once you find that perfect candidate for your organization, you’ll see just how much of an asset that person is.

Their Professionalism.

A professional resume writer has the know-how to take your skills and experience and put them into readable, compelling language that paints you as the perfect applicant. They know how to structure their writing so it’s easy to read, and they stick to a certain format that will make it easier for ATS scanning software. They also have a keen eye for detail—professionalism means they’ve proofread their work before sending it over, as well as cleaned up any punctuation errors or typos along the way.

A strong professional background

If they’ve taken the time to become qualified to do what they do, then you can gather that they’ll take the care to write a strong resume, and they’ll know how to do it well thanks to their experience and education.

No keyword Stuffing

A mediocre resume writer will try and use any keyword they can, without regard for relevance. A great resume writer will pay attention to what type of job a client is applying to for and adjust their language accordingly. The resume should be perfectly tailored to you, the job, and your industry, and a mediocre resume writer will miss the mark with generalized wording.

How do I find a great resume writer?

It might be easy enough to find an okay resume writer on popular forums or classified advertisements websites, but if you want to get into that same top-tier company, a good resume writer is necessary. The competition is fierce and the stakes are high; in many cases, getting that first impression is what will make or break your chances of being offered an interview.

So how do you find a great resume writer? Here are some quick steps:

A good place to start is LinkedIn. There are several services that will connect you with professionals in your area who specialize in resumes and cover letters, and most will provide samples so you can get an idea of their work

Ask around in your network for referrals so you can speak to people who have actually worked with the person

Read reviews online about the service and/or individual

Interview them over the phone to understand their process and see if they’re the right fit

It’s best if you carefully investigate the company interviewing you and tailor your words accordingly. Hiring a mediocre resume writer will likely lead to wasted time and money, but you are much more likely to get what you need with a great resume writer.

An “okay” Resume Writer is someone who gets you an interview. A great resume writer will get you the job!

Good luck on finding a great and skilled resume writer, and do not settle for anything less!

