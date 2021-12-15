…Calls for support from stakeholders and corporate bodies

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District and Founder, Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation has said that Bayelsa State is the undisputed permanent Headquarters of wrestling in Nigeria.

Senator Dickson said this on Tuesday 14th December 2021 during the launch of the Annual Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Competition in Abuja.

“Bayelsa has remained the capital of wrestling in Nigeria and Africa. You have the highest concentration of wrestling champions in Bayelsa more than any other country, Senator Dickson said.

In his goodwill message, the Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Sunday Dare, Minister of Sports and Youth Development commended Senator Dickson as a lover of Sport and youths development.

“After looking at the lined up activities for these occasions, I wish we have more Senator Seriake Dickson in the Sports sector, Hon. Sunday Dare said.

The Minister called on all the 109 Senators in the National Assembly to sponsor a sport in their constituency so as to start discovering new talents just like Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is doing now.

In his remarks, the first Military Governor of Rivers State and Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff congratulated Senator Seriake Dickson for his love for sporting activities in Bayelsa State.

He urged the winners to go into the grassroots sports so as to discover new talents.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the occasion and Chairman Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Senator Obinna Ogba commended Senator Dickson for promoting Grassroots sport.

“I am not surprised at Senator Dickson’s initiative. When you invest in sport, you invest in yourself. I will continue to support you. You supported me on the bill of establishment of the University of Sport.

“It will help Nigerians to develop their talents. There will be no drop out in Nigeria again. Nigerians youths will continue to be proud of you Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Obinna Ogba said.

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali represented by his Vice President said the Seriake Dickson Foundation initiative is not new to the Nigeria Wrestling Federation.

He thanked Sen Dickson for his support towards wrestling development in Nigeria and pledged the Federation’s support to the Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Competition.

In her vote of thanks, the daughter of Senator Dickson who spoke on behalf of the family, Helen Dickson thanked all for their time and devotions. She also thanked her father for the massive support towards grassroots sport in Bayelsa State.

The Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Competition is meant to engage youths of Bayelsa in an attempt to promote grassroots Ijaw Traditional Wrestling culture, as well as to serve as a talent hunt for the youths of the State.

The Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Tournament, which is an annual event, is in honour of Senator Dickson’s late father, a community leader and great wrestler of his time.

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson as Governor supported and revamped sports in Bayelsa state and the Nanaye Dickson wrestling competition is simply a continuation of the promotion of the sector by the Henry Seriake Dickson foundation.

The Foundation is currently running a football tournament in Sagbama- Ekeremor Senatorial district and will now officially kick off the wrestling competition this Saturday.