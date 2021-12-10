By Nelson Egware





As an interventionist agency, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC was established in 2006 in the twilight of Governor James Ibori’s administration to manage 50 percent of the 13 percent derivation fund accruable to the state and change the socio-economic development of host communities within the mandate areas of the commission. The administration of Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan however gave it the desired upswing.



On assumption of office in 2015, the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration came up with an amendment to the principal law to restructure the commission in line with what is obtainable at the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission) to make it more effective in delivering on its mandate. The move according to the governor was to make the interventionist agency prudent and judicious in the utilisation of resources for the development of its mandate areas.

Speaking when the state chapter of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil & Gas (HOSTCOM) led by the then state Chairman Dr. Peter Egedegbe paid him a visit in Asaba, the Governor observed that the era where projects would be sited without adding value to the lives of the people was over.

“I proposed that there should be a Managing Director and Executive Directors to run the day to day affairs of the Commission while there will be Commissioners who will be on part-time basis and representing different ethnic nationalities.

“This gives you room to put in a proper management process, it requires a smart management not based on ethnic nationalities but the ethnic nationalities will propose their projects and ensure that such projects are executed. There must be plan process in what we are doing, we should know what is the end purpose of what we are starting, those who have ethnic sentiments are the Commissioners while the managers of the place will not have ethnic sentiments but will be committed to delivering on set goals”, the Governor stated.



Similarly, Governor Okowa, speaking after signing the amendment bill, said, “This amendment bill was forwarded to the House of Assembly in the course of this administration a few weeks ago and we want to thank God that the House has completed the process of passing into law the amendment bill of 2015 to the original DESOPADEC law.”



The governor said, “Through this law, we are now establishing a management team for the DESOPADEC, which will meet the expectations for which the commission was initially established. Membership of the board remains, but now we have brought in a management structure that can see us through to the future of the commission that we all desire, a commission that will be structured to impact positively on the lives of our people in terms of infrastructural development, social services and economic services.”



With the amendment law sorted out, Okowa announced the appointment of the first board with Mr Godwin Ebosa as Chairman, Dr Williams Makinde as pioneer Managing Director and current Managing Director, Bashorun Askia Ogieh as pioneer Executive Director, Finance and Administration. He charged members of the board to ensure prudent management of resources of the commission for the benefits of the people and enjoined them to imbibe the principles of fairness, equity and justice, which are the watchword of his administration.



The Makinde-led Executive management carried out the directive of the governor and intervened in critical areas with massive deliverables in host communities.



In his second term in office, the Governor in his wisdom and magnanimity elevated the then Executive Director, Finance and Administration, EDFA, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, top-notch politician, and chartered accountant as Managing Director.



While inaugurating the Askia-led Board, Governor Okowa charged the new board to embark on rigorous planning and stringent project execution, adopting a bottom-up approach to meet the dire developmental needs of the oil bearing communities of Delta.



He urged the board to be all inclusive in carrying out its developmental projects across the state and ensure greater efficiency in service delivery. “Upon assumption of office in 2015, I made it a priority to strengthen the corporate governance structure of DESOPADEC for greater efficiency and better service delivery.

“As an interventionist agency, a lot is required from it to complement the efforts of the state government to achieve inclusive development, poverty reduction as well as peace and security in the oil bearing communities.



“However, there is still much to be done; many of our oil-bearing communities are suffering from environmental plight, infrastructure decay and near absence of social amenities. Our people deserve better life and I charge the new board to work with a renewed sense of urgency; I expect the narratives in our riverine communities to be completely different from what they are today,” Okowa said.



At the inauguration of the Isoko Unity House in Oleh, built by DESOPADEC, Okowa called for the cooperation of the different ethnic nationalities in the state to enable him execute more people-oriented projects as encapsulated in his administration’s SMART agenda.



The architectural masterpiece which was conceived in 1984 and constructed by DESOPADEC under the Okowa administration was inaugurated by former Governor James Ibori.



According to Governor Okowa, “We need the cooperation of all Deltans to achieve desired goals because, working together, we will achieve a lot for our people. Government will work optimally when people cooperate with government,” he reiterated.



While commending the Isoko people for their peaceful disposition and unity which have earned them a lot of developmental projects, Governor Okowa disclosed that Chief Ibori was invited to inaugurate the multi-million naira edifice because the former Governor laid the foundation for a united Delta State.



He stated: “God used Chief Ibori to lay solid foundation for a united Delta State, in unity, we are stronger.”



Speaking shortly before cutting the symbolic tape that signified the official inauguration of the project, Chief Ibori said, “I am glad that our Governor, Senator Okowa is doing what he is supposed to do.We need to pray for our Governor, we need to pray for the state. Our Governor needs prayer to enable him continue to deliver democratic dividends. I do know that the elders and youths of Delta State will always support him,” Chief Ibori said, adding, “I thank the Isoko people. They are very truthful, vibrant and very happy.”



In an address, the then President of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, High Chief Iduh Amadhe said, “Your Excellency, your love for the Isokos has turned our hope to reality. You have demonstrated capacity in turning our illusion to eternal assets; history has been made today, and I plead that you see us from that perspective of people who yearned from prehistoric to contemporary season to own a common architectural heritage called Isoko Unity House, which is worthy of celebration.”



Also, DESOPADEC MD, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, urged the people to guide the project jealously, as the project serves as the basis of unity and strength for the Isoko people.

Former Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, political leaders, traditional rulers were among thousands of Isoko indigenes and their admirers who witnessed the event and commended DESOPADEC for the great feat.



The governor was yet again in Isoko to inaugurate five new projects executed by DESOPADEC where he reaffirmed his commitment to rendering selfless service to Deltans. The five projects in Isoko South and Isoko North Local Government Areas, inaugurated amid jubilation by the people, were Opute Hall, Ozoro; Ultra Modern Civic Centre, Uzere; Model Secondary School, Uzere; Students Hostel at the Delta State University, Oleh Campus and Six three-bedroom bungalows for visiting Lecturers also at the university.



Landmark projects inaugurated at Oboghoro and Utonlila which transformed the communities to modern towns elicited wild jubilations. They include, 24 units of 2 bedroom semi-detached bungalow, multipurpose hall, portable water supply scheme with treatment plant, concrete walkway, pedestrian bridge, concrete landing jetty, fishing boats, among numerous others.



“It is important as a country that we begin to think of how to impact on the lives of our people in the riverine areas; if you seek peace, and partnership with the people, you need to do things that will make them happy,” the governor said, adding, “I can see that the people are excited but, I am more excited to be in this community than you are; because, from your statements, this is the first time that a Governor is visiting this area to commission projects.”



He continued, “living in the creeks should not deprive the people of basic necessities of life and in the next four years, we shall develop more towns in the creeks; I thank the Delta State Oil Producing Area Developmental Commission (DESOPADEC) for embarking on these projects, this is how it ought to be, executing projects in line with the demands of the people.”



Oboghoro and Utonlila communities in a joint address read by Chief Solomon Arenyeka, stated, “we like to place on record that this is the first time Oboghoro and Utonlila communities have been privileged to receive a State Governor, whether elected or appointed or any other visitor of that calibre since their founding some centuries ago; Your Excellency, your visit to our communities today is remarkable as it is the first time that different projects of such magnitude are to be inaugurated in any Itsekiri riverine community; how else can we appreciate you than to say that we are 100 per cent behind you, not only in your bid to return to Government House for second tenure, but also in future.”



The then Chairman of DESOPADEC, Hon. Godwin Ebosa had said the projects were based on the demands of the people and thanked Governor Okowa’s administration for encouraging DESOPADEC to meet with its responsibilities to the oil producing communities.

Governor Okowa also, inaugurated concrete jetties at Ogheye Dimigun Community and Koko, all in Warri North local government area.



Another remarkable achievement of the Askia Ogieh-led DESOPADEC board was the completion and inauguration of Cottage Hospital at Agoloma Community in Patani Local Government Area.



Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori who inaugurated the project commended DESOPADEC for the laudable gesture and implored the people of the community to take advantage of its proximity to take care of their health, describing the Cottage Hospital as a dividend of democracy to the people.



Commending the team spirit of the DESOPADEC board, he said; “I am amazed at what I have seen here today. What we are witnessing here now is a dividend of democracy and I want to thank DESOPADEC for it. For over one week now, we have been commissioning projects embarked upon by the Commission. I want to commend the team spirit in the current board of DESOPADEC”.



In his remarks at the occasion, the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh said that the Cottage Hospital is equipped with the State-of-the-art equipment. He said; “the dream of having a Cottage Hospital in Agoloma Community has become a reality”.



Ogieh recently reiterated commitment of the commission to its set goals despite challenges, including the COVID-19 disruption in 2020. DESOPADEC, according to him has made significant visible and tangible achievements through staff motivation and adherence to transparent and accountable leadership.



The MD explained that through the operation of the biometric system, the intervention agency was able to save more than N380 million under his watch. “On coming on board, we upgraded our personnel/payroll system and audit. To plug all loopholes of human factors and infractions, we migrated to an updated personnel payroll system technology. This has led to a rise in the level of transparency as it has largely eliminated human errors and infractions. Our current system enables the generation of pay slips and same transmitted to the e-mail boxes of our staff.



“I can report savings from the Biometrics System; over N380 million have been deployed into the DESOPADEC Tower we are building in Warri currently. Let me add that our staff files have been saved in our cloud system and the Staff Management Database for Administration, to checkmate falsification of age and tampering.



“As part of the mandate given to us, we have brought DESOPADEC operations into the pigeonhole of the Delta State Public Service. Thus, we have changed the narrative of stagnation of staff to a steady, assured and seamless promotion of deserving ones on an annual basis”, Ogieh said, adding that this has been a morale-booster for the staff.



Since 2015 to date, the Commission has successfully carried out renovation of Administrative Block at Hussey College Warri, Construction of ICT Center Hussey College Warri, Completed Six Classrooms Block at Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada Community, Ndokwa East L.G.A, renovation and supply of Furniture in Otor-Udu Secondary School, Otor-Udu, Udu L.G.A.



Others are the completion of Six Classrooms Block at Orotson Primary School, Egbogodo Iteskiri, Warri South L.G.A, completion of three (3) Classrooms Block at Nigeria Naval logistics Command Primary School, Oghara, Ethiope West L.G.A, renovated Six Classrooms Block at Ekpemili primary school, Ebedei in Ukwani L.G.A, completed 200 sitting capacity lecture theatre at Campus 3, Delta State University, Abraka, Ethiope East L.G.A, and construction of Ogulagha Modern Secondary School with boarding facilities in Ogulagha Community, Warri South-West L.G.A.



The educational strides of DESOPADEC also include renovation of Six classrooms block and construction of another six classrooms block at Uzere Secondary School, Uzere in Isoko South L.G.A, Renovated Six Classrooms block with two staff offices at Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Uvwie L.G.A and Construction of the newly approved Kokori Mixed Secondary School, Kokori, Ethiope East L.G.A.



DESOPADEC also has a catalogue of achievements under Housing with the successful completion of two Units of 2 bedroom Bungalows at Abalagada community in Ndokwa East L.G.A, the Construction of 20 units cluster housing and 12 units semi-detached 2 bedroom Bungalow at Oboghoro Utonila Communities, Warri North L.G.A, Students’ Hostel at the Delta State University, Oleh Campus and Six three-bedroom bungalows for visiting Lecturers also at the university, sand filling and land Reclamation at Ijansa Community, Warri South West L.G.A.



On transportation and road construction, DESOPADEC has successfully executed Repair of Failed Portion of Ubogo/Ogbe-Udu road, Udu L.G.A., Construction of Enwhe Ring road, Enwhe, Isoko South L.G.A., Construction of Ubreye Road in Uzere, Isoko South L.G.A., Construction of Eghwere street road with Drainage, Oghara, Ethiope West L.G.A, Construction of Concrete landing jetty at Salvation City, Warri South West L.G.A., Construction of Concrete landing jetty with walkway at Ogheye Dimigun community, Warri North, and Construction of steel Concrete overhead foot bridge crossing Ogono Amato Pinakiri Zion with 800m concrete walkway.



DESOPADEC’s contributions to community development include, Okobaro Palace in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South L.G.A., Edion Hall in Orerokpe, Okpe L.G.A., Aviara Ultra modern Civic center, Aviara, Isoko South L.G.A., Ultra-modern Abalagada Civic center, Ndokwa East L.G.A., Skill Acquisition center Afisere, Ughelli North, Isoko Unity House, Oleh, Isoko South L.G.A., Perimeter fencing of Urhobo Ultra-modern cultural center, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Ughelli North, Skills Acquisition Center in Umutu, Ukwuani LGA and Construction of kitchen with Dinning hall at Remand home (Detention center) Sapele, Sapele L.G.A.



Other projects executed by DESOPADEC include Otsoron Primary School, Egbokodo – Itsekiri, Warri South LGA, Ogulagha Model Secondary School with hostels Burutu LGA, Housing Estate for Teachers and Medical Doctors at Okerenkoko community, Warri South West, Concrete pedestrian bridge with 800 meters concrete walkway, Tsekelewu, Warri North L.G.A, 110 meters concrete landing jetty at Aji-Gba community in Warri South LGA, Concrete landing jetty at Naifor Island, Warri South LGA, Block of Science Laboratory at Aboh, Ndokwa East LGA, 167 meters length with 88m width landing jetty at Oboghoro, Warri North, Okuefe/Ugbenukoko road, Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Agbaza road Uzere, Isoko South, Ugbenu Market, Ethiope West, Opute Hall Ozoro, Isoko North, Construction of Uruenyo Street Emevor, Phase 1 of Emevor bypass Road, remodeling of Uzere Grammar School, Uzere, Oyede Town hall Oyede, Isoko North LGA, Agoloma Cottage Hospital, Patani L.G.A among others.



In the last six years of the Okowa administration, DESOPADEC as an interventionist agency has made significant contributions to the uplifting of oil-bearing communities in the state with life changing projects geared towards enhancing the life and well-being of the oil-rich communities.



Although a lot has been done, a lot more needs to be done to improve the lives of the people especially in the face of environmental degradation and destruction of their source of income through oil exploration activities.



*Egware is a Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.