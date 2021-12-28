Members of the CMA in a group photograph with the Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (center).

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Delta State Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro, has said that the state needed focused and progressively minded young people to support the efforts of the government in delivering dividend of democracy to the people.

Otuaro stated this when he played host to a non governmental organization, the Common Men Assembly, CMA, at his country home, Okerenkoko in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

CMA is a pan-African grassroot organization, whose aim was to better the lives of the downtrodden in the society.

The deputy governor applauded members of the group for their humanitarian activities stressing that the state government was taking note of all their support and contributions in assisting the less privileged in the state.

He encouraged his visitors not to relent in doing good “as the future needs young men like them that are very focused” even as he assured them that his doors would always be opened for them because they have shown to be progressively minded persons.

Earlier, the CMA’s chairman, Mr Jude Angodideke, said the courtesy visit to the deputy governor was in acknowledgement of his uncommon strides and show of capacity in providing worthy support to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The visit was also to intimate the deputy governor with the activities of our organization in the state while declaring our support for good governance which is a critical tool for improving the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizenry and one of the cardinal objectives of the CMA”, Angodideke explained.