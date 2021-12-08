



The Delta State Government has approved the release of N434 million for the payment of 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme (bursary) for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, at a news conference said it was part of decisions reached at the the post State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Tuesday, in Asaba.

Aniagwu who was in company of the Chief Prrsss Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa presided over the meeting at the Government House.

He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students despite the economic hardship in the country was a further demonstration of the governor’s commitment to the human capital development of the state.

Aniagwu also said that the EXCO approved the commencement 2021/2022 cycle for Job Creation Bureau with the expectations to engage 650 youths and women to benefit from the seventh cycle.

“Exco also approved the establishment of a technical college in Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area.

“We also approved the construction of administrative building for the College of Health Sciences, Oghara, and the remodeling of the Library of the Clinical Science Building.

“Others include approval for the rehabilitation of Orogun Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

“Government approved the connection of additional government offices to the 8.5 megawatts Independent Power Plant (IPP), to enable the state maximise the benefit of the power plant.

“Also , pproved is the transfer of Institute of Continuing Education from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Ministry of Secondary Education where it ought to be.

“At today’s EXCO, we also urged all workers and Commissioners in the newly inaugurated secretariat to be of good conduct and to ensure that cars are not parked at unapproved areas,” he said.

On Sylvester Oromoni’s case in Lagos, Aniagwu said the state government remained committed to ensuring justice for the family in line with Governor Okowa’s earlier statement on the matter.

“Recall that the governor had made a statement to the effect that we will collaborate with the Lagos State Government to ensure that justice is delivered,” Aniagwu said. (NAN)