The truck involved in the accident (left) set ablaze.

By Esther Onyegbula

Tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon at Grammar School Bus Stop, Along Ogba-ojodu Berger Road Lagos when a white delivery truck, allegedly chased by officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency LASTMA rammed into school children returning back from school killing seventeen in the process.

Vanguard metro learned that the school children who are pupils from Grammar school, were coming back from school when the truck driver who was attempting to escape from the officials rammed into them.

According to an eyewitness account, immediately after the accident happened, the truck driver, ran away but was caught at Ogba very close to Excellence hotel, where it was set ablaze by irate commuters.

According to Cynthia a student who witnessed the accident, “the sight is something else, the kids were crushed, the accident happened immediately the school opened their school gate after the close of school. I am not sure about the number, as at when I left they said 17 children were confirmed dead.”

