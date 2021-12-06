By Bashir Bello, KANO

Death toll in last Tuesday’s boat mishap in Bagwai Local government area of Kano State has risen to 41 as corpses of 11 more persons were recovered.

Recall figures from officials in the area had earlier puts the death toll at 30.

The LG Information Officer, Tasiu Jibo Dawanau who confirmed the recovery of the additional corpses said they were found over the weekend.

According to him, “We were able to ascertain the number of victims involved in the boat mishap.

“It was conveying 49 persons when it capsized. 41 lost their lives — initially they were 30 before we got this addition of 11 more corpse.

“Meanwhile, eight person survived the incidence.

“The deceased persons have since been buried according to the Islamic rite,” Dawanau said.

He, however, said the state government had redeemed it pledge of two buses to the area for easy transportation of persons living around the dam.

Recall that the incident happened when the persons boarded the boat from Badau village and going to Bagwai town enroute Tofa Local government area to attend Maulid celebration.

