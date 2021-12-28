.

By Dennis Agbo

It was a throwback of historic tradition and culture of naming an Age grade, when on Monday, December 27, 2021, a category of ten years age bracket were named “Agunechmba Age grade” of Ikem-Asokwa community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state.

Age grade naming is not an annual function, but one that comes in every five or ten years, depending on when the age brackets organise themselves to choose a name.

But the Agunechmba naming ceremony became a spectacular event in Ikem, following an earlier deviation that characterized the preceding age grade in the community; but the Agunechmba Age grade united the federal Ikem autonomous communities and reasserted the long-standing tradition of Age grade naming procedure.

To buttress its uniqueness, the age grade of 1966 to 1976 made a colourful outing; dressed in the Igbo Ishiagu native attire to depict the age grade’s name, Agunechmba, a lion that watches over the community, at Ikem-Uno primary school.

They were blessed by the Ndizhi, the council of elders who used their Oduatu (custodian Handel) to pray for the progress of the age grade. Leader of the Elders council, Onyizhi Christopher Ede blessed the energetic youths and urged them to keep the community’s flag flying.

The traditional rulers’ council leader by HRH Igwe Felix Obgbuke of Ikem-Etiti autonomous community asked the age-grade to remain focussed on the development and elevation of the community.

Queen Mother, Lolo Elizabeth Okwor reminded the youths that they were the strength of the community and urged them to live up to their name as the protectors of the values and ethos of Ikem-Asokwa.

Chairman of the Age grade, Mr Lebechi Eze promised the elders that the age grade will not disappoint the confidence they have in them.

The ceremony featured the Odabara traditional music of Ikem-Asokwa, the Egwu-Ogene rhythmic dance and a lot of other cultural displays.

Vanguard News Nigeria