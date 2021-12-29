By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured the leadership of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command and other security outfits of his administration’s continuous support through the Lagos state security trust fund, LSSTF on combating crimes in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during the official commissioning of the newly upgraded RRS office extension at its headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyanwo

commended the leadership of RRS for generating a vision that is driving the squad towards ensuring an increasingly motivated and efficient workforce.

Sanwo-Olu stated: “I am not at the RRS headquarters to commission only a new building but also to give recognition to the leadership of the squad because without its vision, one wonders how RRS would be positioned today”.

He noted that in less than a year in office, the new leadership conceived and completed an office extension containing four big offices, a spacious lobby and a sentry guard.

Commander, RRS, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Yinka Egbeyemi, noted that the construction of the office extension started in February 2021 as his contribution to the development of the agency.

“My conviction was to deploy my personal resources to it with the support of my very good friends. However, as things would turn out, it became obvious that we need the support of Mr. Governor before the project could continue from the stage it was.

“The need to build an office extension became necessary owing to shortage of offices for some of our key officers. As at the time I resumed as Commander, RRS, our officers on station guard were sitting under a tree beside the headquarters.

“This is unacceptable, demoralizing and antithetical to effective and efficient service delivery, hence, the immediate reach out to the appropriate authorities of the state for a clear to maximize the space the new building now stands.

“Whenever it rained, they huddled together underneath the tree. Some would use their raincoats to cover themselves. We felt we could do better by building a shade for them. That has catapulted us into this bigger dream,” he stated.

