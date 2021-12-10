…as NAFDAC, AAAPN reject Pesticides Control Bill

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Ministry of Finance, Head of Service, Director–General Budget and the Ministry of Health to urgently grant financial cover, as well as a waiver on incidental costs of replacement of resigned and retrenched health workers to the Federal Medical Colleges, Federal Hospitals and Teaching Hospitals and Centres.

This followed the consignment of a motion titled “Need for the Replacement of Health Workers who have Migrated to other Countries in the Wake of the COVID–19 Pandemic”, presented at Thursday plenary by Hon. Uju Chima Kingsley.

READ ALSO:Reps probe NYSC refusal to reopen Maiduguri orientation camp

Kingsley in his motion noted the massive exodus of indigenous health workers to other countries in search of greener pastures, especially since the coronavirus pandemic.

He also noted that the mass departure and widespread apathy of health workers are mostly predicated on the sub–par remuneration structure offered them despite being exposed to great risks.

According to him, the number of COVID–19 cases may become too overwhelming for the current number of medical personnel, thus exposing the country to even greater risk of the spread of the virus.

“A radical approach needs to be taken to fill the gap in the health sector, through massive recruitment and replacement of health workers as well as an upgrade in the remuneration of workers in the health sector.

“An effective stakeholders’ engagement of the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies would serve as a catalyst to effecting the reforms”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services to engage in a periodic and systematic review of the execution of the much–needed reforms.

In a related development, the National Agency for Food anf Drugs Administration and Control NAFDAC and a Civil Society Organization CSO Alliance for Action Against Pesticide in NIgeria AAAPN, yesterday mounted opposition on the passage of the Pesticide Control Bill into law.

Appearing at a two-day public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Productions on five agricultural reform bills, the AAAPN represented by its National President, Prof. Simon Irtwase said the law was not necessary.

He however called on various governments declare pesticides a national health emergency.

The bills included “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Instititute of Animal Science Act CAP N160 LFN 2004 and for Related Matters and A Bill for an Act to Establish Communal Farms in All 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation to Develop A Suitable Agro-Allied Busibess in Nigeria And for Related Matters.

Others are A Bill for An Act to Provide for the Establishment of Nigeria Pesticide Council And for Related Matters, A Bill for an Act to Provide a Legal Framework for the Establishment of National Roots and Tubers Production Processing and Research Institute Zing, Taraba State And for Related Matters and A Bill for an Act to Amend thr National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breads (Registration ETC) CAP N127 LFN 2004 and for Related Matters.

In her remarks, the he NAFDAC DG Prof.Mojisola Adeyeye represented by the Director of the FCT of the agency Mrs Clementina Anyakorah said that the establishment of the Pesticide Control Council will occasion multiple regulatory agencies.