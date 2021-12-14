By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has inaugurated Taskforce Committee to enforce compliance of Covid-19 protocols in hotels and recreational facilities across the state.

Secretary to the Kano state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji who represented Governor Ganduje at the event said the Committee would among others ensured collection of development levy from such facilities.

Alhaji Usman Alhaji said “The Committee is to ensure the collection of Revanue in Hotels, Guest inn and other relevant places and ensure all COVID-19 protocol are observed”.

The SSG similarly tasked the Committee to ensure that under age are prohibited access to Hotels/guest inn across the state except in company of Guardians.



He therefore tasked the Committee members to to be objectives in the discharging their duties without favour or let down.

Members of the Taskforce Committee are Hon Baffah Babba Dan’gundi, Chairman, Hon Yusaf Lajawa , Vice chairman, Hon Adamu Mukhtar Unguwar Gini, member, Acp Abubakar shika

member, Alhassan musa Tiffi, member Abdurrahman Jazuli, member, Muhammed Mansur, member, while Mutawakkil Ishaq Esq will serve as Secretary.

Responding on behalf of the committee,

Hon Dr Baffa Babba Dana’agundi commended the executive governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for finding them worthy for the job.

Dan’Agundi whose enviable record at the Kano Consumers Protection Council remain unmatched assured the state government that the Committee would discharge its duties with out fear or favor.

Vanguard News Nigeria